Wicomico Man Sentenced in Wife's Murder a Second Time

Wicomico Man Sentenced in Wife's Murder a Second Time


Photo of Charles Simms Sr. from 1980 (Provided by: Wicomico Count State's Attorney) Photo of Charles Simms Sr. from 1980 (Provided by: Wicomico Count State's Attorney)

SALISBURY, Md.- A 75-year-old Wicomico County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murder a second time.

Charles Edward Simms Sr. was charged in the shooting death of his wife, Darlene Belle Moore Simms, at their Parsonsburg home back in March 1980. He was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder in August of that year, but the conviction was later reversed by the Court of Special Appeals in 2015 due to an erroneous jury instruction.

Simms elected to have a trial by jury on March 29, 2017, where he was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder for a second time. On June 1, Simms was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

