Wicomico Man Sentenced in Wife's Murder a Second Time

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley has testified it was "part of my intent" to shift a congressional district long held by a Republican to a Democrat, when the state redrew the state's eight districts in 2011.More
A Wicomico County man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murder a second time.More
The Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration will soon begin a massive drainage improvement project on Business Route 13 near Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.More
A federal judge has scheduled a September sentencing for a former Delaware correctional officer who was charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in return for bribes.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.More
The White Marlin Open federal trial continued with a sixth day of testimony on Wednesday in Baltimore, where the polygraph tests were the main theme again.More
The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.More
A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.More
Phil Heasley testified Tuesday morning concerning the polygraph tests he took at the time of the White Marlin Open competition last year.More
