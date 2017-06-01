Trump: U.S. Will Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Trump: U.S. Will Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal

Posted: Updated:
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. (Photo: CBS) President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. (Photo: CBS)

WASHINGTON (AP)- President Donald Trump said Thursday he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distancing the country from many allies abroad. He said the U.S. would try to negotiate re-entry on better terms.
    
"As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord," Trump said during a White House Rose Garden announcement. Suggesting renegotiating re-entry was not a major priority, he said, "If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine."
    
By abandoning the world's chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge. But he was also breaking from many of America's staunches allies, who have expressed alarm about the decision.
    
Under former President Barack Obama, the U.S. had agreed to reduce emissions to 26 percent to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 - about 1.6 billion tons.
    
But Trump said the agreement disadvantaged the U.S. "to the exclusive benefit of other countries," leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the cost.
    
Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more dangerous levels of warming sooner as a result of the president's decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures. Calculations suggest withdrawal could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide in the air a year - enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather.
    
The U.S. is the world's second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.
    
White House talking points obtained by The Associated Press said the Paris accord was "a BAD deal for Americans" and that the president's action would keep "his campaign promise to put American workers first."
    
"The Accord," the document went on to say, "was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation."
    
"The U.S. is already leading the world in energy production and doesn't need a bad deal that will harm American workers," it read.
    
The White House had signaled earlier in the week that withdrawal was likely, but Trump has been known to change his mind at the last minute on such major decisions.
    
White House aides were divided on the topic and had been deliberating on "caveats in the language" as late as Wednesday, one official said.
    

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Sea Grass Surge Surprises Ocean City Beachgoers

    Sea Grass Surge Surprises Ocean City Beachgoers

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:11:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:35:54 GMT

    Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time.  

    More

    Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time.  

    More

  • Trump: U.S. Will Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal

    Trump: U.S. Will Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:45:31 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:52:59 GMT

    The U.S. is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, President Trump announced Thursday in the White House Rose Garden. 

    More

    President Donald Trump said Thursday he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distancing the country from many allies abroad. He said the U.S. would try to negotiate re-entry on better terms.

    More

  • Former Md. Gov. Intended Redistricting Map to Favor Democrats

    Former Md. Gov. Intended Redistricting Map to Favor Democrats

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:26:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-06-01 19:26:27 GMT

    Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley has testified it was "part of my intent" to shift a congressional district long held by a Republican to a Democrat, when the state redrew the state's eight districts in 2011.

    More

    Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley has testified it was "part of my intent" to shift a congressional district long held by a Republican to a Democrat, when the state redrew the state's eight districts in 2011.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Trial

    Defense Calls Polygraph Expert to Stand in White Marlin Open Trial

    The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.

    More

    The polygraph expert who is testifying for the defense in the White Marlin Open trial said Tuesday morning the polygraph tests taken by Phil Heasley after the competition should be considered invalid.

    More

  • Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    Police: Man Killed in Dover Shootout

    A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

    More

    A man died Tuesday night after a shootout at an apartment complex in Dover, marking the first shooting death of the year in the city. Police said Javan Cale, 31, suffered multiple gunshots while exchanging gunfire about 7:40 p.m. with two unknown suspects in an apartment at the Clearfield Apartments, according to M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover Police Spokesman.

    More

  • Veteran Resource Center Opens at Del Tech

    Veteran Resource Center Opens at Del Tech

    The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.

    The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.

    More

    The Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College opened a Veteran Resource Center Wednesday.

    The center, fitted with plush couches, modern computers and patriotic memorabilia is meant to be a safe space for the college's veteran students.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices