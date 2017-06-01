Details from Review of Smyrna Prison Riot to be Disclosed

DOVER, Del. -- Initial findings from an independent review into what caused the Feb. 1 hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna are expected to be announced on Friday.

An initial report into the details of the causes behind the prison riot, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, were due Thursday. Staffers for Gov. John Carney, who ordered the probe, said the findings will be announced on Friday during a news conference.

No criminal charges have been announced by Delaware's Department of Justice in connection to the incident, which is being investigated by Delaware State Police.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed over the incident, including one from Floyd's family against two former governors. That lawsuit alleges issues like understaffing at Vaughn went unaddressed for years and contributed to Floyd's death.