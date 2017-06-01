Budget Cuts Five Cars from the Wicomico Sheriff's Office

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico County Sheriff's Office gets five cars cut from the budget.

$285,000 thousand dollars worth of cars was cut from Wicomico County's budget.

Sheriff Mike Lewis said these vehicles are instrumental in providing service to the county.

Lewis said not only do these vehicles help the deputies patrol the streets of Wicomico County but they also play a vital role in the opioid epidemic.

"These vehicles that we have on the road don't have a fraction of the technology that these new vehicles have. These vehicles are very much needed for the many men and women of the Wicomico county sheriffs office so we can better our community," Sheriff Lewis said.

County Council President John Cannon said the council felt they made the right decision for the budget this year.

Cannon said, "I can understand his frustration the council was pulled in many directions as far as necessary funding we certainly do understand his concern but again we felt that 10 cars at this time would suffice."

But, while Cannon said it was the right move, County Executive Bob Culver thought otherwise. Culver said, "To pull out 285 thousand dollars out of a car allowance is a very minor thing. I understand what the council was trying to do and that's fine but, the point is you've got to be able to get to some departments where they need it."

Sheriff Lewis said he hopes they can come to a resolution with the county council. But, Cannon said that it will take time to get to where they want to be.