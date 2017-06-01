Setup Begins for the Downtown Salisbury Festival

SALISBURY, Md.- Downtown Salisbury Festival returns this weekend.

The City of Salisbury was setting up for it's Downtown Salisbury Festival on Thursday.

The rides and games were slowly coming together for the big event that begins on Friday.

Jaime Heater, Director of Arts and Entertainment for the City of Salisbury, said she believes bringing this event back to the river walk is a game changer.

Heater said, "So we're working together and we're bringing back this festival and we think it's a beautiful spot to enjoy our community."

Heater said a major component of the festival she thinks people will really enjoy are the live bands that will be performing Friday night, all day Saturday and all day Sunday.