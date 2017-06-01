Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

SMYRNA, Del. – A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

According to SPD, detectives were notified of a potential inappropriate relationship between Karen Brooks, 38 of Dover and a 17-year-old male student. After a thorough investigation, police say detectives were able to determine Brooks engaged in unlawful sexual acts with the victim on multiple occasions.

Brooks was assigned to the Smyrna Middle School. Investigators do not believe any of the sexual exchanges took place on any school property.

Brooks remains in custody pending bond and is charged with two counts of 4th degree rape.