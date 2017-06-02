Man Critically Burned in Salisbury Duplex Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Critically Burned in Salisbury Duplex Fire

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Chopper 16) (Photo: Chopper 16)

SALISBURY, Md. - One man was sent to the hospital Thursday evening for severe burns following a fire at a Salisbury duplex.

According to the State Fire Marshal's office, the fire broke out around 5:30pm Thursday in part of a duplex building on North Park Drive in Salisbury. Fire officials said the fire was contained to just one of the units and it was believed to have started in the first floor living room.

It took the Salisbury Fire Department about 45 minutes to get it under control, fire officials said. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The injured man, who was not identified as of Friday morning, was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, then flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, where as of Friday morning, he was listed in critical condition. The American Red Cross is helping the remaining occupants due to smoke damage inside the duplex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials said no working smoke alarms were found during the on-scene examination.
 

