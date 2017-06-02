Delaware Lawmakers Press Pause on Budget Negotiations

Wicomico County Sheriff's Office gets five cars cut from the budget.More
After talks over Delaware's budget negotiations stopped on Wednesday, local leaders are speaking out on what they believe should happen next.More
One man was sent to the hospital Thursday evening for severe burns following a fire at a Salisbury duplex.More
A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department.More
DOVER, Del. -- Initial findings from an independent review into what caused the Feb. 1 hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna are expected to be announced on Friday. An initial report into the details of the causes behind the prison riot, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, were due Thursday. Staffers for Gov. John Carney, who ordered the probe, said the findings will be announced on Friday during a news conference. No criminal charges ...More
Public health officials say there have been six suspected overdose deaths in Delaware this week, bringing the total so far this year to 94.More
Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time. What they aren't used to seeing is seeing grass wash in and forming a line two feet deep up and down the shore.More
Two Salisbury martial arts instructors are behind bars following accusations that they sexually assaulted young students.
Twenty-six-year-old Zachariah Justice Bennett, of Salisbury, is facing 27 charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and sex abuse of a minor. His co-defendant, 21-year-old Leah Corinn Wright, of Princess Anne, is facing 21 similar charges.More
