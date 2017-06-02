White Marlin Open Trial Wrapping up in Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Testimony is expected to wrap up Friday in the White Marlin Open federal trial in Baltimore.

After more than a week of testimony we should finally find out who will walk away with the $2.8 million in prize money from the 2016 tournament in Ocean City

Phil Heasley, who won the tournament last year after reeling in the biggest white marlin - weighing in at 76.5 pounds - was disqualified after failing the required post-race lie detector test. That meant he forfeited the prize money.

Much of the testimony has focused on the validity of the polygraph tests that were administered. Heasley has said that at this point, it's not about the money but about saving his reputation.

This trial will determine if Heasley will be vindicated and be awarded the money after all, or if the money will be divided up between more than a dozen other fishermen from the tournament.