Security to Be Tight at Monster Mile for Dover NASCAR Races - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Security to Be Tight at Monster Mile for Dover NASCAR Races

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- With tens of thousands of people expected to attend NASCAR events in Dover for the the spring race weekend, security officials say they'll be keeping close watch for suspicious or potentially dangerous activities.

Jim Hosfelt, the head of security at Dover International Speedway, said security staff are working with a number of law enforcement agencies to monitor everywhere from the camping areas to the grandstands and interior of the venue.

When it comes to entering the grandstands, Hosfelt said people will see a number of layers of security to make sure one of Dover's signature events remains enjoyable and safe for everyone in attendance.

"We are the only track on the NASCAR circuit that actually searches bags and people going into the grandstands," he said, also noting people should contact security personnel if they see anything suspicious.

Dover Police Cpl. Mark Hoffman said city police will be working with state and federal authorities to keep tabs on everything from the seating area inside the track to the FanZone area, where people will be enjoying entertainment and viewing drone racing.

"We'll have officers patrolling the campgrounds, patrolling the infield, patrolling the grandstands as well, and the exterior of the racetrack to ensure there's security," he said.

Hosfelt said people heading into the grandstands should be aware there are a number of things they are not allowed to bring into the seating area.

"When you get to the gates think: 'Do I really need to bring this bag?' and 'Do I really need to bring this item to the gate?' because when you get to the gate we're going to ask you to open up your bags, we're going to search your bags, we're going to ask you for your bags or coolers---whatever it might be," he said.

Much of the race weekend activities kick off Friday qualifying races begin in the afternoon.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

  • Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run, managed

    Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run, managed

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:49:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:49:07 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    - An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More

    - An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More

  • Wilmington Man Sought in Smyrna Convenience Store Robbery

    Wilmington Man Sought in Smyrna Convenience Store Robbery

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:54:23 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:54 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:54:23 GMT

    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Wilmington man wanted for robbing a Smyrna area convenience store.

    More

    Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Wilmington man wanted for robbing a Smyrna area convenience store.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Karen Brooks, 38 Photo: SPDKaren Brooks, 38 Photo: SPD

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

  • Details from Review of Smyrna Prison Riot to be Disclosed

    Details from Review of Smyrna Prison Riot to be Disclosed

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:08:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:07:32 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- Initial findings from an independent review into what caused the Feb. 1 hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna are expected to be announced on Friday. An initial report into the details of the causes behind the prison riot, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, were due Thursday. Staffers for Gov. John Carney, who ordered the probe, said the findings will be announced on Friday during a news conference. No criminal charges ...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Initial findings from an independent review into what caused the Feb. 1 hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna are expected to be announced on Friday. An initial report into the details of the causes behind the prison riot, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, were due Thursday. Staffers for Gov. John Carney, who ordered the probe, said the findings will be announced on Friday during a news conference. No criminal charges ...

    More

  • Man Critically Burned in Salisbury Duplex Fire

    Man Critically Burned in Salisbury Duplex Fire

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:47:38 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:47:38 GMT

    One man was sent to the hospital Thursday evening for severe burns following a fire at a Salisbury duplex.

    More

    One man was sent to the hospital Thursday evening for severe burns following a fire at a Salisbury duplex.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices