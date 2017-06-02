Security to Be Tight at Monster Mile for Dover NASCAR Races

DOVER, Del. -- With tens of thousands of people expected to attend NASCAR events in Dover for the the spring race weekend, security officials say they'll be keeping close watch for suspicious or potentially dangerous activities.

Jim Hosfelt, the head of security at Dover International Speedway, said security staff are working with a number of law enforcement agencies to monitor everywhere from the camping areas to the grandstands and interior of the venue.

When it comes to entering the grandstands, Hosfelt said people will see a number of layers of security to make sure one of Dover's signature events remains enjoyable and safe for everyone in attendance.

"We are the only track on the NASCAR circuit that actually searches bags and people going into the grandstands," he said, also noting people should contact security personnel if they see anything suspicious.

Dover Police Cpl. Mark Hoffman said city police will be working with state and federal authorities to keep tabs on everything from the seating area inside the track to the FanZone area, where people will be enjoying entertainment and viewing drone racing.

"We'll have officers patrolling the campgrounds, patrolling the infield, patrolling the grandstands as well, and the exterior of the racetrack to ensure there's security," he said.

Hosfelt said people heading into the grandstands should be aware there are a number of things they are not allowed to bring into the seating area.

"When you get to the gates think: 'Do I really need to bring this bag?' and 'Do I really need to bring this item to the gate?' because when you get to the gate we're going to ask you to open up your bags, we're going to search your bags, we're going to ask you for your bags or coolers---whatever it might be," he said.

Much of the race weekend activities kick off Friday qualifying races begin in the afternoon.