Wilmington Man Sought in Smyrna Convenience Store Robbery

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help in locating a Wilmington man wanted for robbing a Smyrna area convenience store.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday when 44-year-old Keandre S. Summers entered the Wawa, located at 5632 S. DuPont Parkway in Smyrna. Troopers said Summers approached the sales counter, confronted a female employee and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said that while Summers did not display a weapon or imply that he was armed, the employee complied with his demands and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to him. Investigators said Summers then left the store and took off in a light-colored four door Mercury sedan. The employee was not injured.

After troopers were able to identify Summers as the suspect, they obtained warrants charging him with second-degree robbery and theft.

Summers is described as 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, bald, and with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Kurt Koonhow at Troop 9 at 302-464-3347. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”