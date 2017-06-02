Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

Dover police said the incident happened Thursday morning when the body of 20-year-old Amber Buckler in a room at the First State Inn at 1760 N. DuPont Highway. Investigators said Buckler had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police arrested Darren Weiford at the scene without incident. He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $1,180,000 cash bond.

Police said they believe this to have been an isolated incident that was possibly domestic-related.