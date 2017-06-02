Sussex County Parish Hosts Multi-State Drug Symposium

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach held a drug symposium Thursday night where a panel of experts shared their stories and answered questions about addiction.

Parish Social Justice Committee Coordinator Howard Boyd says the parish was inspired to take action after a recent rash of overdoses in the area.

"It's important that people in the community who are concerned about this recognize that there are people out there who really working hard to make things change," he says. "It's one thing to hear it day after day after day, but you don't hear too much who is working on this to get it improved."

The symposium's panel included representatives from the Ashley Treatment Center in Maryland, the Sussex County Chapter of Attack Addiction, the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, local law enforcement, a health officer from Wicomico County and a mother whose 19-year-old daughter died from a drug overdose. Boyd says having voices from all over Delmarva was the point.

"We ran into across people who were recommended to us who had some really, really, great ideas," he tells WBOC. "The more ideas you have out there, the better it will be, I think."

Boyd says later this year they plan to start community groups from those who attended the symposium to help fight addiction at the local level. Some notable members in attendance included representatives from the Indian River School District and the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.

"We see this as a local problem. We're a local club that is part of an international organization and we feel that it's time we step up and do this," says Karl Gude with the Lord Baltimore Lions Club. "You can throw money at things but we want to know how we can get our hands dirty and get in there and solve this problem."

