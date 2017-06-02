Sussex County Parish Hosts Multi-State Drug Symposium - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Parish Hosts Multi-State Drug Symposium

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach held a drug symposium Thursday night where a panel of experts shared their stories and answered questions about addiction. 

Parish Social Justice Committee Coordinator Howard Boyd says the parish was inspired to take action after a recent rash of overdoses in the area.

"It's important that people in the community who are concerned about this recognize that there are people out there who really working hard to make things change," he says. "It's one thing to hear it day after day after day, but you don't hear too much who is working on this to get it improved."

The symposium's panel included representatives from the Ashley Treatment Center in Maryland, the Sussex County Chapter of Attack Addiction, the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, local law enforcement, a health officer from Wicomico County and a mother whose 19-year-old daughter died from a drug overdose. Boyd says having voices from all over Delmarva was the point.

"We ran into across people who were recommended to us who had some really, really, great ideas," he tells WBOC. "The more ideas you have out there, the better it will be, I think."

Boyd says later this year they plan to start community groups from those who attended the symposium to help fight addiction at the local level. Some notable members in attendance included representatives from the Indian River School District and the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.

"We see this as a local problem. We're a local club that is part of an international organization and we feel that it's time we step up and do this," says Karl Gude with the Lord Baltimore Lions Club. "You can throw money at things but we want to know how we can get our hands dirty and get in there and solve this problem."

For more information on the symposium, click here

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Sussex County Parish Hosts Multi-State Drug Symposium

    Sussex County Parish Hosts Multi-State Drug Symposium

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:41:09 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 10:43 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:43:06 GMT

    The St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach held a drug symposium Thursday night where a panel of experts shared their stories and answered questions about addiction. 

    More

    The St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach held a drug symposium Thursday night where a panel of experts shared their stories and answered questions about addiction. 

    More

  • Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:49:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:26:50 GMT

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Karen Brooks, 38 Photo: SPDKaren Brooks, 38 Photo: SPD

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

  • Details from Review of Smyrna Prison Riot to be Disclosed

    Details from Review of Smyrna Prison Riot to be Disclosed

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:08:44 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-06-02 03:07:32 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- Initial findings from an independent review into what caused the Feb. 1 hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna are expected to be announced on Friday. An initial report into the details of the causes behind the prison riot, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, were due Thursday. Staffers for Gov. John Carney, who ordered the probe, said the findings will be announced on Friday during a news conference. No criminal charges ...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Initial findings from an independent review into what caused the Feb. 1 hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna are expected to be announced on Friday. An initial report into the details of the causes behind the prison riot, which saw the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, were due Thursday. Staffers for Gov. John Carney, who ordered the probe, said the findings will be announced on Friday during a news conference. No criminal charges ...

    More

  • Man Critically Burned in Salisbury Duplex Fire

    Man Critically Burned in Salisbury Duplex Fire

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:47:38 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-06-02 08:47:38 GMT

    One man was sent to the hospital Thursday evening for severe burns following a fire at a Salisbury duplex.

    More

    One man was sent to the hospital Thursday evening for severe burns following a fire at a Salisbury duplex.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices