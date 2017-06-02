Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing a Delivery Driver

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department says officers arrested a man for allegedly robbing a deliver driver.

Officers say it happened on Thursday June 1, 2017 around 8:50 p.m. They say a 33 year old woman was sitting in her call after finishing a food delivery at the Capital Inn, on N. DuPont Highway, when Tyree Smith, 23, of Felton, opened the driver's side door and demanded money. Police say the driver handed over the money she had and Smith took off in another car.

Police say the victim followed Smith and was able to give officers the license plate number of the car he was in. Officers later located the car on Water Street and arrested Smith without incident.

Investigators say Smith was also wanted by Harrington Police for robbery charges, Delaware State Police Trop 3 for burglary charges, and Troop 9 for theft charges. Smith was committed to JTVCC in default of $28,500 secured bond and was charged with one count of Robbery 2nd Degree by the Dover Police Department.