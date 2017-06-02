Sussex County EMT Charged with Sexually Harassing Coworker

MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro EMT accused of sexually harassing a coworker.

Troopers said they were contacted by a 25-year-old woman on Sunday, May 28, who said she was sexually harassed back on Tuesday, May 2. According to police, the woman said she was working at Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad, on Indian Mission Road, along with four other EMTs, including 46-year-old Jerry Johnson, of Millsboro.

Police said the woman told investigators that after two EMTs left on a medical call, Johnson suggested the woman lift her shirt up to show him her breasts. According to investigators, the woman said she refused, but Johnson asked her several more time and each time she refused. The woman told police she left the office and went into the Crew Room, but Johnson followed her in. According to police, the woman said Johnson then grabbed her shirt, pulled it up exposing her breasts,and groped her. The woman said she then pushed Johnson away and left the room.

The woman told troopers that she made two complaints to the president of the station on May 23 and May 28, but no action was taken, according to police. The woman then contacted state police.

Troopers said Johnson turned himself in at Troop 7 on Monday, May 29. He was charged with third-degree unlawful sexual contact and sexual harassment and released on $600 unsecured bond.