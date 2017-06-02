Driver of Car that Destroyed Ed's Chicken House Gets Probation

A woman who was driving a car that crashed into a Ed's Chicken and Crabs, igniting a fire that burned the popular Dewey Beach restaurant down, has been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $241,000 in restitution.More
A woman who was driving a car that crashed into Ed's Chicken and Crabs, igniting a fire that burned the popular Dewey Beach restaurant down, has been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $241,000 in restitution.More
The Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro EMT for allegedly sexually harassing a coworker.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a Millsboro EMT accused of sexually harassing a coworker.More
Maryland's highest court on Friday agreed to hear arguments from attorneys who represent finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana. The attorneys say their clients should be allowed to intervene in a legal case that seeks to block a state commission from awarding any more licenses until a lawsuit is resolved.More
Maryland's highest court on Friday agreed to hear arguments from attorneys who represent finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana. The attorneys say their clients should be allowed to intervene in a legal case that seeks to block a state commission from awarding any more licenses until a lawsuit is resolved.More
A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department.More
A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department.More
A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.More
A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.More
An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.More
An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.More
Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time. What they aren't used to seeing is seeing grass wash in and forming a line two feet deep up and down the shore.More
Beachgoers who have come to Ocean City's beaches for years are accustomed to seeing sea grass wash ashore from time to time. What they aren't used to seeing is seeing grass wash in and forming a line two feet deep up and down the shore.More
Two Salisbury martial arts instructors are behind bars following accusations that they sexually assaulted young students.
Twenty-six-year-old Zachariah Justice Bennett, of Salisbury, is facing 27 charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and sex abuse of a minor. His co-defendant, 21-year-old Leah Corinn Wright, of Princess Anne, is facing 21 similar charges.More
Two Salisbury martial arts instructors are behind bars following accusations that they sexually assaulted young students.
Twenty-six-year-old Zachariah Justice Bennett, of Salisbury, is facing 27 charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and sex abuse of a minor. His co-defendant, 21-year-old Leah Corinn Wright, of Princess Anne, is facing 21 similar charges.More