Maryland Coastal Bays Conducts it's Annual Terrapin Survey - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Coastal Bays Conducts it's Annual Terrapin Survey

Posted: Updated:

SINEPUXENT BAY, Md.- Maryland Coastal Bays went out on the Sinepuxent Bay for their annual terrapin survey.

This year was the 7th year for the Maryland Coastal Bays terrapin survey. Last year Coastal Bays said they counted around 508 terrapins.

On Friday the boat counted nearly 60, a number Program Manager Katherine Phillips said reflects it was a good survey day.

Sinepuxent Bay is known to be a body of water where you can see a good amount of terrapins Coastal Bays said.

"So, right now they're aggregating. So they're grouping up in bunches and it's a really easy time to spot them and you can see them in larger numbers," said Katherine Phillips.

Roman Jesien, Science Coordinator for Maryland Coastal Bays, said the data they collect has a lot of importance.

"The data is being used by the Department of Natural Resources for planning purposes. it also could be used for places to identify as being critical for habitat, places to keep away from in terms of development," said Jesien.

Coastal Bays said they won't have the results of this years survey for a couple of weeks. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Smyrna School District Employee Charged with Having Sex with Minor

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:16:27 GMT
    Karen Brooks, 38 Photo: SPDKaren Brooks, 38 Photo: SPD

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

    A Smyrna School District employee was arrested Thursday for having an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, according to the Smyrna Police Department. 

    More

  • Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Man Charged With Murder in Dover Shooting

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:58:22 GMT

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

    A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.

    More

  • Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Post-riot Review Finds Delaware Prison Poorly Run, Managed

    Friday, June 2 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-06-02 13:49:07 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:12:40 GMT

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More

    An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices