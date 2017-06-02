Maryland Coastal Bays Conducts it's Annual Terrapin Survey

SINEPUXENT BAY, Md.- Maryland Coastal Bays went out on the Sinepuxent Bay for their annual terrapin survey.

This year was the 7th year for the Maryland Coastal Bays terrapin survey. Last year Coastal Bays said they counted around 508 terrapins.

On Friday the boat counted nearly 60, a number Program Manager Katherine Phillips said reflects it was a good survey day.

Sinepuxent Bay is known to be a body of water where you can see a good amount of terrapins Coastal Bays said.

"So, right now they're aggregating. So they're grouping up in bunches and it's a really easy time to spot them and you can see them in larger numbers," said Katherine Phillips.

Roman Jesien, Science Coordinator for Maryland Coastal Bays, said the data they collect has a lot of importance.

"The data is being used by the Department of Natural Resources for planning purposes. it also could be used for places to identify as being critical for habitat, places to keep away from in terms of development," said Jesien.

Coastal Bays said they won't have the results of this years survey for a couple of weeks.