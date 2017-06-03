Troopers Investigating Ellendale Car Crash

ELLENDALE, Del. -- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a serious car crash that occurred this morning in Ellendale.

The crash occurred this morning, around approximately 9:26 a.m. on northbound US Rt. 113 (DuPont Boulevard) south of E. Robins Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and serious injuries were sustained to at least one occupant. The total number of subjects injured is unknown at this time.

As a result of the crash, the northbound lanes of US Rt. 113 were closed.