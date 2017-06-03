Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody.More
ELLENDALE, Del. --Delaware State Police are currently investigating a serious car crash that occurred this morning in Ellendale.More
Maryland Coastal Bays went out on the Sinepuxent Bay for their annual terrapin survey.More
A 21-year-old man is facing murder and related charges following his arrest for shooting to death a young woman at a Dover motel, authorities said.More
SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody.More
A woman who was driving a car that crashed into a Ed's Chicken and Crabs, igniting a fire that burned the popular Dewey Beach restaurant down, has been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $241,000 in restitution.More
Delaware State Police are investigating after a man fell to his death at the NRG Indian River Power Plant east of Millsboro. The incident has been classified as an industrial accident. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6PM)More
If public transportation is any indication, the summer season is officially here.
As of Monday, the DART Beach Bus service is now running seven days a week in Delaware. All routes run from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 a.m, with the Red Line into Rehoboth Beach starting as early as 5:40 a.m. Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson says the extended hours were designed for those who want to go out without driving or calling a car service.More
WBOC is proud to serve St. Peter's Methodist Church in Oriole, Md., and all of Somerset County.More
