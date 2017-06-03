Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody.

Keandre Summers, 44, turned himself into Troop 9, in Odessa, Friday. He was arraigned at JP Court 2 and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution in default of $6000.00 secured bail. Troopers obtained warrants for Summers on Robbery in the 2nd Degree and Theft charges, after investigators determined he committed the robbery of the Wawa located on South DuPont Parkway on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.