Troopers Investigate Liquor Store Robbery

(Photo Credit: Delaware State Police) (Photo Credit: Delaware State Police)

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the robbery of a Millsboro area liquor store that occurred Saturday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., police say a male suspect entered the Gumboro Liquors, on Millsboro Highway. The suspect approached the sales counter where he approached two female clerks, implying that he was armed. The suspect demanded money from the cash register, and when the clerks refused to comply, the suspect then removed the cash register from the counter and ran out the store. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in reference to this robbery is asked to contact the Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.

