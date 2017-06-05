Unusual Crab Pulled From the Chesapeake Bay - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Unusual Crab Pulled From the Chesapeake Bay

The crab is estimated to be about 2-years-old and was found in a crab pot that belonged to Tangier Island Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge. (Photo: Chesapeake Bay Foundation) The crab is estimated to be about 2-years-old and was found in a crab pot that belonged to Tangier Island Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge. (Photo: Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

TANGIER, Va. (AP/WBOC)- An unusual crab has been pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.
    
The blue crab has two oysters growing on either side of her head near her eyes. The crab is estimated to be about 2-years-old and was found in a crab pot that belonged to Tangier Island Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge. The oysters are about six-months-old.
    
There's an explanation for why the crab got stuck with two oysters on her head. Experts say oyster larvae need something hard to attach on to and grow. Old oyster shells and reefs are perfect, but over the years their numbers have diminished.
    
A spokesman for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Tom Zolper, said the oyster larvae were probably "desperate" and settled on the crab.

“You have much fewer hard surfaces for oyster larvae to find to set on,” he said. “They’ll set on anything — even a crab shell.”

