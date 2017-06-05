Del. Man Facing Charges After Climbing Fence at Dover NASCAR Race

Image of Infanti on the turn 4 catch fence. Photo submitted to DPD via Twitter (Joshua Joyce)

DOVER, Del. - A 43-year-old Greenwood, Delaware man is facing numerous charges after climbing the catch fence during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway Sunday.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident happened just before 5 p-m Sunday. Police said John Infanti climbed the catch fence in turn four of the race track while the race was still going on. Private security contracted by Dover speedway were able to get Infanti to come down from the fence, police said. Infanti was then taken into custody by Dover police officers.

While being taken into custody, police said Infanti refused to comply with officers commands, kicking one in the knee during the process.

Infanti will be charged with 2nd-degree trespassing, disorderly conduct, a felony resisting arrest with force, and offensive touching of law enforcement.

