Del. Man Facing Charges After Climbing Fence at Dover NASCAR Rac - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Man Facing Charges After Climbing Fence at Dover NASCAR Race

Posted: Updated:
Image of Infanti on the turn 4 catch fence. Photo submitted to DPD via Twitter (Joshua Joyce) Image of Infanti on the turn 4 catch fence. Photo submitted to DPD via Twitter (Joshua Joyce)
John Infanti John Infanti

DOVER, Del. - A 43-year-old Greenwood, Delaware man is facing numerous charges after climbing the catch fence during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway Sunday.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident happened just before 5 p-m Sunday. Police said John Infanti climbed the catch fence in turn four of the race track while the race was still going on. Private security contracted by Dover speedway were able to get Infanti to come down from the fence, police said. Infanti was then taken into custody by Dover police officers.  

While being taken into custody, police said Infanti refused to comply with officers commands, kicking one in the knee during the process.  

Infanti will be charged with 2nd-degree trespassing, disorderly conduct, a felony resisting arrest with force, and offensive touching of law enforcement.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Troopers Investigate Liquor Store Robbery

    Troopers Investigate Liquor Store Robbery

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-05 02:44:33 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 7:31 AM EDT2017-06-05 11:31:49 GMT

    MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the robbery of a Millsboro area liquor store that occurred Saturday night. 

    More

     Delaware State Police are investigating the weekend robbery of a Millsboro-area liquor store.

    More

  • Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Young Boy in Critical Condition After Ellendale Crash

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:34:31 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-06-05 11:26:36 GMT
    (Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)(Photo Credit: WBOC/MGN)

    Delaware State Police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition following a serious crash in Ellendale Saturday morning.

    More

  • Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Man Turns Himself in for Wawa Robbery

    Saturday, June 3 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-04 02:45:26 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-06-05 11:24:59 GMT
    Keandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPDKeandre Summers, 44, Photo Credit: DSPD

    SMYRNA, Del. –- Delaware State Police say the Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody. 

    More

    Delaware State Police say a Wilmington man who was wanted in connection with the robbery of a Smyrna Wawa on Wednesday is now in custody.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices