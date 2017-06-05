Hundreds Support Delaware State Police at Fundraiser

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Hundreds of Delaware residents turned out for a fundraiser to benefit Delaware State Police, getting strips of blue tape affixed to the rear windows of their cars to show their support.



Saturday was the latest "Back the Blue" event raising money for the Delaware State Police. Two previous events together raised close to $65,000.



On Saturday, drivers got the blue tape affixed to their windows at the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles in Dover. The blue bar is commonly used as an emblem of police support.



The strips were free, but drivers were encouraged to donate to the benevolent fund of the Cheswold-based Delaware State Troopers Association. The fund supports families of troopers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.