Virginia Gets $31.4M From Feds for Emergency Preparedness

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia is getting more than $30 million from the federal government to help ensure communities can protect against and respond to emergencies.
    
Gov. Terry McAuliffe says Virginia is getting $31.4 million in federal emergency preparedness and security grants. The governor's office says the funds will help the state prevent and recover from things like terrorist attacks and major disasters.
    
McAuliffe says the grants include a $7.4 million grant for the State Homeland Security Program and $1 million grant going to the Hampton Roads Urban Area Security Initiative.

