Ballot Requests for Virginia Democratic Primary Higher Than GOP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Requests for absentee ballots in Virginia's Democratic primary contests are about twice as high as they are for the Republican primaries.



The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project's data report shows requests for absentee ballots were heavy in large college towns. Most students will be out of class when the June 13 primaries occur.



In the 2016 presidential primaries, requests for Democratic and Republican absentee ballots were about equal. This year, most interest has been focused on the Democratic gubernatorial contest between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and former congressman Tom Perriello.



The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is June 6, and the deadline to vote absentee in person is June 10.