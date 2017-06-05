Delaware Teen Dies in Crash at Pennsylvania Dirt Bike Track

HANOVER, Pa. (AP)- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a Delaware teen who crashed his dirt bike during a practice run at a Pennsylvania race track.



The York County coroner planned an autopsy Monday on the body of 13-year-old Mason Scott Farro, of Middletown, Del.



Farro was involved in a multi-bike crash just before 6 p.m. Saturday at the Trail-Way Speedway in Union Township. That's about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) south of Harrisburg.



The crash happened in Adams County, but the autopsy is scheduled in York County, because the boy died after being taken to Hanover Hospital.



The track has issued a statement confirming the boy's death and identity and extending condolences to his family. The statement says medical crews responded "within seconds" before Farro was taken to the hospital.