Police Arrest Georgetown Man on DUI, Drug Charges

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police have arrested a Delaware man for DUI and drug possession after he was stopped for traffic violations.

On June 3, Georgetown police responded to DuPont Boulevard for reports of a vehicle driving erratically. Officers reported finding the vehicle traveling northbound on DuPont.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald's and said they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

During a field sobriety test, officers reported the driver 38-year-old Donald Hester of Lincoln, Delaware was unable to complete any tests due to his level of intoxication. Officers then tried to take Hester into custody at which time the he reportedly resisted arrest.

Officers were eventually able to take Hester into custody. Police said while they were trying to take Hester into custody, he damaged the outside of a police car.

Inside Hester's vehicle, officers reported finding 48 bags of suspected heroin in the center console, and a small clear plastic baggie under the driver seat which contained cocaine.

Hester was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle violations.

Hester was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $5000 bond.