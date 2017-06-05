Georgetown Man Accused of Trying to Strangle Girlfriend

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Police are investigating a domestic incident in Georgetown in which they say a woman was attacked by her boyfriend while their infant daughter was home.

According to Georgetown Police, officers made contact early Sunday morning with a woman at a home on Albury Avenue, who said her boyfriend, 23-year-old Hector Lucas-Sandoval of Georgetown, had assaulted her. Officers say according to the woman, Sandoval arrived home intoxicated, and the couple got into an argument.

Police say Sandoval allegedly shoved the woman to the ground and used a t-shirt to wrap around her neck, while also covering her mouth with his hand in an attempt to strangle her. According to police, the woman eventually got away by biting and scratching the suspect. Police say all this happened while the couple's infant daughter was inside the home.

Sandoval left the home before police arrived, but officers found him there later that day attempting to hide in a bedroom, according to police. He was arrested and charged with offensive touching, strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution. No photo of the suspect is available at this time.