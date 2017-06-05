Seven-Year-Old From Smyrna Wins National Food Lion Art Contest - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seven-Year-Old From Smyrna Wins National Food Lion Art Contest

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Walter and his winning bag design provided by Food Lion Photo of Walter and his winning bag design provided by Food Lion

SMYRNA, Del. - A seven-year-old from Smyrna has been selected as one of five winners in a national art contest held by Food Lion.

His name is Walter Melendez, and his artwork is now featured on Food Lion's reusable bags. 

As part of the Food Lion Feeds Reusable Bag Campaign, customers can buy bags featuring the artwork of Walter and four other winners for $1 at any of Food Lion's nearly 1,100 stores. With the purchase of each bag, Food Lion Feeds will donate the equivalent of six meals to Feeding America and its participating food banks.

The five winning designs and three runner-ups were chosen from more than 300 entries. The front of the reusable bags contain the grand prize winner's artwork, while Walter and the four other finalists' artwork is on the back.

?A $2,000 donation will be made to Food Lion Feeds in the grand prize winner's name, and each finalist will have his/her name attached to a $1,000 donation to the organization. Each student also won a $50 Food Lion gift card and will have $500 donated to the food bank of their choice.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices