Seven-Year-Old From Smyrna Wins National Food Lion Art Contest

SMYRNA, Del. - A seven-year-old from Smyrna has been selected as one of five winners in a national art contest held by Food Lion.

His name is Walter Melendez, and his artwork is now featured on Food Lion's reusable bags.

As part of the Food Lion Feeds Reusable Bag Campaign, customers can buy bags featuring the artwork of Walter and four other winners for $1 at any of Food Lion's nearly 1,100 stores. With the purchase of each bag, Food Lion Feeds will donate the equivalent of six meals to Feeding America and its participating food banks.

The five winning designs and three runner-ups were chosen from more than 300 entries. The front of the reusable bags contain the grand prize winner's artwork, while Walter and the four other finalists' artwork is on the back.



?A $2,000 donation will be made to Food Lion Feeds in the grand prize winner's name, and each finalist will have his/her name attached to a $1,000 donation to the organization. Each student also won a $50 Food Lion gift card and will have $500 donated to the food bank of their choice.