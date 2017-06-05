Police Investigate Crisfield Shooting

CRISFIELD, Md.- The Crisfield Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fired gunshots over the weekend inside the Crisfield Housing Authority.

Police said that shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, the department received dispatched calls for several incidents of a suspect armed with a handgun running after and firing shots at another person. When officers arrived on the scene, they found out the incident took place in the half circle of the Crisfield Housing Authority. Officers spoke to several people who stated that the shooter entered a vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, including the intended target, according to investigators.

There were several children playing in the area at the incident, police said.

Police said they have received several anonymous tips from the public concerning what occurred and why it occurred. At this time, no one has come forward to help identify the shooter in this incident.



Police said that after the incident the department increased patrols and brought additional officers in to the area.



The Crisfield Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward or anyone with anonymous information relevant to this matter to please call the department at 410-968-1323, and ask to speak to Detectives Whitman or Oakes.