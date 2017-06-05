Girls Sentenced in Deadly Del. School Bathroom Attack

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.



The girl was convicted by a Family Court judge in April in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis. On Monday, the judge gave her a 6-month term in a secure, residential treatment program.



A 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted of conspiracy for helping plan the attack was sentenced to 18 months of probation.



An autopsy found that Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. The girl had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors.



Defense attorneys argued that her death was unforeseeable.