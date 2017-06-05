Girls Sentenced in Deadly Del. School Bathroom Attack

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced Monday that the city has been named the official 2018 – 2020 National Folk Festival Host City.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
Crisfield police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fired gunshots over the weekend in the Crisfield Housing Authority.More
A 43-year-old Greenwood, Delaware man is facing numerous charges after climbing the catch fence during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway Sunday.More
An unusual crab has been pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.More
MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the robbery of a Millsboro area liquor store that occurred Saturday night.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
