Lake Avenue Streetscape Complete in Rehoboth Beach

Delaware Gov. John Carney and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are joining a coalition of governors who say they are committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.More
After years of design and eight months of construction, the Lake Avenue Streetscape in Rehoboth Beach is finished.More
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced Monday that the city has been named the official 2018 – 2020 National Folk Festival Host City.More
A 43-year-old Greenwood, Delaware man is facing numerous charges after climbing the catch fence during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway Sunday.More
An unusual crab has been pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
