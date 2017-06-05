Lake Avenue Streetscape Complete in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After years of design and eight months of construction, the Lake Avenue Streetscape in Rehoboth Beach is finished.

The $850,000 project -- of which 80 percent was covered by a federal grant -- included adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, crosswalks, fixing drainage and lighting on the busy street. The months of work caused many closures and shifting one way traffic, which proved trying for many residents and businesses on the street.

"It's been a long time coming. It was a long time in the process," says Gloria Walls who lives on Lake Avenue. "The street has been unsafe for a very long time and then the project took a very long time also. But it's worth it."

Walls says the addition of sidewalks is most helpful for her and her dog, Maggie.

"Walking her prior to the sidewalk was dangerous because there were no sidewalks at the end of the road," she says. "Mow it's much safer. We can be on the sidewalk, walk around the block or wherever we want."

Another person glad to see the project complete is Taylor Risser, the manager of Stingray restaurant on Lake Avenue. She says the constant construction caused them to lose business, but she's not worried going forward.

"People [now] know it's a two-way again and there's parking on the street as well, which is amazing," she says. "It brings more clientele in--on top of our parking lot--to our side of the building."

In addition to the aforementioned improvements, the street alignment was slightly shifted. Parking was eliminated on one side, which keeps traffic flowing. City Manager Sharon Lynn says the work completion comes at the perfect time-- the start of the summer season.

"Everyone worked hard." she says. "It was a five-year program and we are at the end of it. We're glad to see it finally at its end."