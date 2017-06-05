Delaware, Virginia Join Other States in Paris Climate Goal Alliance

WILMINGTON, Del. and RICHMOND, Va. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware Gov. John Carney and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are joining a coalition of other governors who say they are committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Both Carney and McAuliffe announced Monday they are joining the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan group started by the governors of California, New York and Washington. The Climate Alliance now includes 13 member states.



The governors' announcement comes a week after Republican President Donald Trump said he is withdrawing the United States from the Paris compact, an agreement involving nearly 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.



McAuliffe, a Democrat, has been highly critical of Trump's decision to leave the Paris agreement, and recently announced plans to regulate and cap carbon dioxide emissions from power plants in Virginia fired by fossil fuels.

“As the first state in the Trump era to take executive action to limit carbon emissions and create clean energy jobs, Virginia is proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance,” McAuliffe said. “President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement does not speak for the states and cities that are committed to fighting climate change and paving the way for a new energy economy. If the federal government insists on abdicating leadership on this issue, it will be up to the American people to step forward – and in Virginia we are doing just that.”

Carney, also a Democrat, noted that Delaware is the country's lowest lying state and with 381 miles of coastline, "climate change is a very real threat to our future."

“As sea levels rise, more than 17,000 Delaware homes, nearly 500 miles of roadway and thousands of acres of wildlife habitat including our critical wetlands are at risk of permanent inundation," Carney said. "Rising average temperatures and an increase in extreme weather events also pose health risks to Delawareans, and threaten our economy. The U.S. should lead in the global fight against climate change. Delaware is proud to join this coalition of states providing that necessary leadership.”

Delaware's greenhouse gases come from three primary sources: energy production, transportation, and industry. According to Carney, the state is working to reduce emissions in a number of ways, including through continued participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a nine-state program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Delaware also has set renewable energy targets and increased energy efficiency with building codes, weatherization and other voluntary programs.