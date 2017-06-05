Frankford Man Charged With Illegal Dumping

Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass).More
A Frankford man was arrested Thursday for illegal dumping, according to DNREC Natural Resources Police.More
Delaware Gov. John Carney and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are joining a coalition of governors who say they are committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.More
An unusual crab has been pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.More
A 43-year-old Greenwood, Delaware man is facing numerous charges after climbing the catch fence during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway Sunday.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
