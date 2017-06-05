Frankford Man Charged With Illegal Dumping - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Frankford Man Charged With Illegal Dumping

Posted: Updated:
Carlos A. Valencia was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material. Carlos A. Valencia was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material.

DOVER, Del.-  A Frankford man was arrested Thursday for illegal dumping, according to DNREC Natural Resources Police.

Carlos A. Valencia, 28, was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material, police said.

Evidence from trash found on Blueberry Lane near Frankford led officers to Valencia.

According to police, Valencia was also wanted on two capiases out of the Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown, where he pled guilty to the illegal dumping charge and received a $500 find along with an order to clean up the trash.

To report possible environmental violations, call DNREC’s Environmental Emergency Response Line at 1-800-662-8802.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • U.S. 13 South Ramp to Salisbury Bypass to Temporarily Close

    U.S. 13 South Ramp to Salisbury Bypass to Temporarily Close

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:12:38 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:12:38 GMT
    The roadwork will start this weekend.The roadwork will start this weekend.

    Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass). 

    More

    Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass). 

    More

  • Frankford Man Charged With Illegal Dumping

    Frankford Man Charged With Illegal Dumping

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:49 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:49:19 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:51:40 GMT
    Carlos A. Valencia was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material.Carlos A. Valencia was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material.

     A Frankford man was arrested Thursday for illegal dumping, according to DNREC Natural Resources Police. 

    More

     A Frankford man was arrested Thursday for illegal dumping, according to DNREC Natural Resources Police. 

    More

  • Delaware, Virginia Join Other States in Paris Climate Goal Alliance

    Delaware, Virginia Join Other States in Paris Climate Goal Alliance

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:39:08 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 3:39 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:39:08 GMT

    Delaware Gov. John Carney and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are joining a coalition of governors who say they are committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

    More

    Delaware Gov. John Carney and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe are joining a coalition of governors who say they are committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices