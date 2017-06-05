Frankford Man Charged With Illegal Dumping

Carlos A. Valencia was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material.

DOVER, Del.- A Frankford man was arrested Thursday for illegal dumping, according to DNREC Natural Resources Police.

Carlos A. Valencia, 28, was charged with causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste material, police said.

Evidence from trash found on Blueberry Lane near Frankford led officers to Valencia.

According to police, Valencia was also wanted on two capiases out of the Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown, where he pled guilty to the illegal dumping charge and received a $500 find along with an order to clean up the trash.

To report possible environmental violations, call DNREC’s Environmental Emergency Response Line at 1-800-662-8802.