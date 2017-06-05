U.S. 13 South Ramp to Salisbury Bypass to Temporarily Close

SALISBURY, Md.- Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass).

The closure will last about three months, according to SHA.

Crews will post detour signs to direct drivers. The detour will add approximately five miles to the trip, so drivers should give more time for their commute, MDOT suggests. Traffic signals will temporarily be installed at the Naylor Mill Road ramps to improve safety and facilitate traffic flow during the detour.

The roadwork is hoped to be completed by September.

The replacement of the U.S. 13 ramp bridge end sections is part of the two year, $24 million Salisbury Bypass 11-bridge rehabilitation project. In May, SHA completed similar repairs to the northbound bridges over U.S. 50 (Ocean Gateway) and MD 346 (Old Ocean City Road), as well as repairs to the bridge over Norfolk-Southern Railroad. In October, similar repairs will begin on the southbound bridge and the entire project is set to be completed by summer 2018.