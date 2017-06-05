Carney to Announce Prison Plan Following Post-Riot Report - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Carney to Announce Prison Plan Following Post-Riot Report

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.

Carney will announce the plan during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. It follows the release of the initial findings from an independent review released last week on the causes behind the inmate uprising.

The review, initially conducted by two retired judges before one of them was replaced by U.S. Attorney Charlie Oberly over a possible conflict of interest, highlighted a number of issues with management and operations within Vaughn and the authors said the prison was staffed with overworked and poorly-trained correctional officers regularly being subjected to forced overtime because of chronic understaffing.

A number of those issues have been discussed in the aftermath of the inmate uprising on Feb. 1. Three correctional officers and a counselor were taken hostage by inmates and held for close to 20 hours. Two of the officers were released.

When law enforcement stormed the prison in the following day, correctional officer Steven Floyd was found dead. His family is suing two former governors, saying understaffing and other issues allowed the prison to become unsafe, contributing to Floyd's death.

