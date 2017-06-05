Cambridge Police Searching for Man After Attempted Bank Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cambridge Police Searching for Man After Attempted Bank Robbery

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a truck then attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.

According to police, a suspect captured on surveillance, stole a pick-up truck from the Pep-Up Store on Hayward Street. At some point afterward, the suspect made his way to the 1880 Bank on High Street. There he handed a bank teller a note demanding money.

The suspect fled without any money and no weapon was displayed at any time.

An investigation led police to the surveillance footage which connected him to the stolen vehicle and robbery. According to police, the suspect is believed to be a white man in his mid-40’s or mid-50’s with a grayish beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

