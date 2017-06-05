Cambridge Police Searching for Man After Attempted Bank Robbery

Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a truck then attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.More
Beginning this weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration with temporarily close the U.S. 13 South ramp (Salisbury Boulevard) to U.S. 13 South/U.S. 50 East (Salisbury Bypass).More
An unusual crab has been pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.More
A 43-year-old Greenwood, Delaware man is facing numerous charges after climbing the catch fence during the AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR race at Dover International Speedway Sunday.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Assawoman Bay near the inlet of Ocean City.More
