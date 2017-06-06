Updated: Police Locate Georgetown Teen Reported as Missing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Police Locate Georgetown Teen Reported as Missing

Caleb Ball Caleb Ball

8:59 a.m. update: Delaware State Police say Caleb Ball of Georgetown has been located in good condition. The Gold Alert has been canceled.

Original article below: 

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 15-year-old Georgetown boy reported as missing.

According to police, Caleb Ball was last at his home, located in the 27000 block of Paradise Street in the Homestead Mobile Home Park, at around 6 p.m. Monday. 

Caleb is described as white, 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Troopers have been unable to make contact with Caleb to check on his welfare. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare, according to police. 

Anyone with information on Caleb's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.  Information may also be provide by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.  Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

