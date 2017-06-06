Deadline Approaches to Request Absentee Ballot for Virginia Prim - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Deadline Approaches to Request Absentee Ballot for Virginia Primary



RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The deadline is approaching to request an absentee ballot for this month's primary election.
    
The Virginia Department of Elections says voter applications for an absentee ballot in the mail must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The requests can be made by mail, fax or email.
    
The deadline to absentee vote by appearing in person is 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
    
The 19 qualifying reasons to vote absentee in Virginia include having a religious obligation, being pregnant, or being away on personal business or a vacation on election day. A full list can be found on the Department of Elections website.
    
The primary is June 13. Both parties have nominating contests for governor and lieutenant governor, and some districts have primaries for House of Delegates seats and local races.

