Clinton Calls for Spirit of Unity at Baltimore Fundraiser

Clinton Calls for Spirit of Unity at Baltimore Fundraiser

BALTIMORE (AP)- Hillary Clinton says now is the time to embrace the spirit of unity, referencing a terror attack in London.
    
The former Democratic presidential candidate spoke Monday evening at a Baltimore fundraiser on behalf of the Elijah Cummings Youth Program.
    
The program is a joint effort between the Maryland congressman and the Baltimore Jewish Council that pays for high school students to study in Israel.
    
Clinton spoke for about 15 minutes, calling for steady, determined leadership "like we are seeing from London's mayor and local authorities."
    
Seven people were killed and 48 were injured in the attack carried out by three men in the London Bridge area.
    
Clinton, without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, said now is not the time to lash out to incite fear or use terror for political gain.
    
Retired Maryland Sen. Barbara Mikulski opened the program. Cummings, who is recovering from a heart procedure, addressed the crowd by video.

