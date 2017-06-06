Woman Reunited With Wedding Band Lost on Ocean City Beach - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Woman Reunited With Wedding Band Lost on Ocean City Beach

Posted:
Ocean City Police Department Sgt. Dennis Eade and Barry Betts returned the wedding ring to its rightful owner. (Photo credit: Facebook) Ocean City Police Department Sgt. Dennis Eade and Barry Betts returned the wedding ring to its rightful owner. (Photo credit: Facebook)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP)- A Pennsylvania woman vacationing in Maryland had only been in Ocean City for a few hours when her diamond wedding band slipped off her finger as she played football with her 7-year-old son.
    
Chambersburg resident Megan Walls says she figured hope was lost Friday afternoon after she frantically dug in the sand with the help of a group of nearly 40 passers-by on the beach.
    
Ocean City police Sgt. Dennis Eade recruited Delaware metal detector veteran Barry Betts of Milton, Delaware, whom he'd seen combing the beach, and the two of them recovered her ring Saturday and returned it.
    
Walls was on a four-day vacation with her son, Gunnar; her husband, Rodney; her mother and her mother's boyfriend. Walls says she and her future husband starting dating when she was 13.
    

