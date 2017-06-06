Man Accused of Sucker Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy Arrested on New Warrants

The state House is poised to vote on a bill ensuring that abortion remains legal in Delaware if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned.More
Pennsylvania authorities have arrested for a second time a Delaware man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More
A Pennsylvania woman vacationing in Maryland had only been in Ocean City for a few hours when her diamond wedding band slipped off her finger as she played football with her 7-year-old son.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
An unusual crab has been pulled from the Chesapeake Bay.More
Cambridge Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a truck then attempted to rob a bank Monday afternoon.More
Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.More
Crabbing season is well underway, and that means hundreds of thousands of crab pots are in the Chesapeake Bay catching blue crabs.
Every morning during crabbing season, you can see watermen gathering up their pots, collecting their catch, and putting the pots back in the water. What you cannot see is the problem: pots that have had their lines severed sit on the bay's bottom, sometimes never seen again, along with the crabs inside them.More
