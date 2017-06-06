Man Accused of Sucker Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy Arrested on New Warrants

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WBOC/AP)- Pennsylvania authorities have arrested for a second time a Delaware man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.



The Chester County Sheriff's Office said 29-year-old Barry Baker Jr. was arrested Monday morning at the Clarion Hotel in Exton. The court docket lists Baker's hometown as Georgetown, Delaware.



Baker is charged with simple assault against a man with cerebral palsy in the May 10 attack at a 7-Eleven store in West Chester. He also faces harassment and disorderly conduct charges.



Surveillance cameras show a man police say is Baker mocking the man before punching him in the face without warning.

The Sheriff's Office said Baker had already been arrested for the May 10 incident but after he made bail, two other arrest warrants were issued, one for a probation violation and one for failing to appear at a domestic relations hearing. The Sheriff's Office said Baker was informed about the warrants, promised to turn himself in, but instead went on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Chester County Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Unit then began a search for Baker, which led to his arrest on Monday.



Baker's prior attorney, Francis Miller, says he no longer represents him; it's unclear if Baker has a new attorney.