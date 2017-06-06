Northam Has Cash Advantage in Final Week of Democratic Race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has a sizeable cash advantage over Democratic rival Tom Perriello a week ahead of the primary election for governor.



New campaign finance reports filed Monday show Northam with $600,000 more in cash than Perriello at the beginning of this month. Both reported raising about $2 million in April and May, but Northam's advantage comes from having been in the race far longer than Perriello.



Perriello, a former congressman who has been running a populist campaign backed by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, is relying heavily on wealthy investors like George Soros and Donald Sussman to fund his effort.



Republican Ed Gillespie has more than a $2 million advantage over his GOP challengers, Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner.