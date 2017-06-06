Milford Police Investigate Theft of Railroad Signal Light

Examples of what the stolen railroad signal light looks like. (Photos: Milford Police Department)

MILFORD, Del. - Milford police are looking for a railroad signal light that was stolen sometime in the past week.

Officers say someone took the LED light from a construction site off the northbound lane of Route 113, south of the railroad crossing. They say it went missing sometime between May 31 and June 5.

Anyone with information about the theft should call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips.