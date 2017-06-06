Wor-Wic Holds Annual Legislative Breakfast

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual legislative breakfast at Wor-Wic Community College Tuesday.

Each year an annual legislative breakfast is held for lower shore delegates to speak about the issues that currently face the State of Maryland.

Senator Jim Mathias said this years legislative session was extremely successful.

The paid sick leave bill was amongst some of the legislation that took up a large part of the delegates conversation Tuesday morning.

The bill was vetoed by Governor Hogan and if passed would have required 5 paid sick days for businesses with 15 or more employees. A bill that Delegate Chris Adams of District 37B said is onerous.

"Its received very little input from the business community how to make it streamline, how to make it workable. I think it's flawed from the start and it's not redeemable," said Delegate Adams.

But, Delegate Sharee Sample-Hughes of District 37A thought this legislation would've been beneficial to the State of Maryland.

Sample-Hughes said, " We can't forget the fact that 700,000 citizens are in need and would benefit from this particular legislation. More people who are coming to work healthy will give you a stronger work force. They're not taking off, they're able to address their issues while they're off and come back to work healthier."

Lawmakers said during the months between sessions, they want to immerse themselves in the lower shore. They said it's important to understand the needs of their constituents because in the end, it will make way for a more successful legislative session.