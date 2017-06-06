Clean Water Rally Takes Place in Dover

Groups like the Delaware Nature Society, DNREC, and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays took part in the third annual Clean Water Rally in the state's capital.More
The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual legislative breakfast at Wor-Wic Community College Tuesday.More
Milford Police are looking for a railroad signal light that was stolen sometime in the past week.More
Pennsylvania authorities have arrested for a second time a Delaware man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
A Pennsylvania woman vacationing in Maryland had only been in Ocean City for a few hours when her diamond wedding band slipped off her finger as she played football with her 7-year-old son.More
Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.More
After years of design and eight months of construction, the Lake Avenue Streetscape in Rehoboth Beach is finished.
The $850,000 project -- of which 80 percent was covered by a federal grant -- included adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, crosswalks, fixing drainage and lighting on the busy street.More
