Clean Water Rally Takes Place in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Hundreds of people flocked to the Legislative Mall in Dover on Tuesday to fight for clean water funding.

Groups like the Delaware Nature Society, DNREC, and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays took part in the third annual Clean Water Rally in the state's capital. Brenna Goggin, the Director of Advocacy at the Delaware Nature Society, says this year's rally has some renewed momentum.

"We're here to celebrate the fact that the clean water and flood abatement task force report was released last month," she says. "In it it outlines specifically what the state should do to meet water quality standards, and that includes funding for clean water."

Goggin says a 28 member Senate Task Force has drafted a bill that would take money from state income tax and put it towards myriad projects aimed at cleaning up Delaware's water. She says the report states that Delaware is facing a $100 million deficit related to water quality on an annual basis, and the bill would garner an estimated $20-25 million in clean water funding. The bill has not been introduced yet.

"That would allow us to leverage additional federal dollars and private dollars that would bring us closer to 30 million," she tells WBOC. "It's still a drop in the bucket compared to what we need, but it's a start. It's an investment that we are making not only for today, but for the future."

After the rally on the mall--which included informational booths and speeches from people including DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin--some participants met with their legislators to advocate for more funding.

Goggin says they hope the bill can pass next session, as budget negotiations dominate the current one. She's optimistic for the bill's future.

"When you're facing a 400 million dollar budget deficit, we recognize there are tough choices that need to be made. Drinking water should not be that tough choice," she says. "That should be absolutely at the top of the priority list to be funded."

For more on the Clean Water Alliance, click here.

