Police: Salisbury Woman Not Intoxicated in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 50

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The toxicology report is in for a Salisbury woman killed in a wrong-way crash last month on Route 50.

According to Corporal Devaughn Parker of the Maryland State Police, the tests showed no drugs or alcohol in 22-year-old Laura Murphy's system at the time of the May 17th crash in Anne Arundel County near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The other driver, a 66-year-old from Anne Arundel County, was also killed. Murphy's 14-month-old son had to be airlifted to the hospital.

