B-2 Spirit to Make Appearance at Ocean City Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - The B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber will make an appearance at the 10th anniversary of the Ocean City Air Show.



The B-2 Spirit, also known as the B-2 Stealth, will appear at the air show on June 17. The B-2 Spirit is a strategic bomber designed to penetrate deep into hostile territory undetected. It features stealth technology that renders it virtually invisible to enemy radar.



The aircraft entered service in 1997 and was initially used in Kosovo in 1999. A total of 20 B-2s are in service with the United States Air Force.



The B-2 joins a lineup that includes demonstrations by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II and USMC MV-22 Osprey.