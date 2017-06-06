DSP Releases Surveillance Photos of Robbery Suspect

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and truck involved in the robbery of a Millsboro area liquor store on Saturday June 3, 2017 around 9:15 p.m.

Troopers say the suspect is described as an unknown race male, between 5’05”-5’07” tall, weighing between 150-175 lbs. Investigators say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored flannel jacket, sneakers, a dark colored knit cap, and had a bandana covering his face. He then entered a dark colored unknown make and model pick-up truck and fled from the parking lot.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective R. Truitt at 302-752-3813. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”