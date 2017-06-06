DSP Releases Surveillance Photos of Robbery Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Releases Surveillance Photos of Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Micheal Kettelberger
Connect

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and truck involved in the robbery of a Millsboro area liquor store on Saturday June 3, 2017 around 9:15 p.m.

Troopers say the suspect is described as an unknown race male, between 5’05”-5’07” tall, weighing between 150-175 lbs. Investigators say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored flannel jacket, sneakers, a dark colored knit cap, and had a bandana covering his face.  He then entered a dark colored unknown make and model pick-up truck and fled from the parking lot.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective R. Truitt at 302-752-3813. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Students Possibly Exposed to Tuberculosis at Howard T. Ennis School

    Students Possibly Exposed to Tuberculosis at Howard T. Ennis School

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-06-06 20:23:34 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:30:44 GMT

    The Division of Public Health and Indian River School District announced Tuesday that a small number of individuals may have been exposed to someone with active tuberculosis.

    More

    The Division of Public Health and Indian River School District announced Tuesday that a small number of individuals may have been exposed to someone with active tuberculosis.

    More

  • DSP Releases Surveillance Photos of Robbery Suspect

    DSP Releases Surveillance Photos of Robbery Suspect

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:51:18 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:51:18 GMT

     Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and truck involved in the robbery of a Millsboro area liquor store.

    More

     Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and truck involved in the robbery of a Millsboro area liquor store.

    More

  • Clean Water Rally Takes Place in Dover

    Clean Water Rally Takes Place in Dover

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:26:35 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 19:41:11 GMT

    Groups like the Delaware Nature Society, DNREC, and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays took part in the third annual Clean Water Rally in the state's capital. 

    More

    Groups like the Delaware Nature Society, DNREC, and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays on Tuesday took part in the third annual Clean Water Rally in the state's capital. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices