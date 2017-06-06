Two Delaware Women Arrested After Traffic Stop

Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.

MILFORD, Del.- A traffic stop in Milford lead to the arrest of two Delaware women, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police pulled over a light green Ford Mustang on Thursday for an equipment violation.

However, during the traffic stop, Adreine Bennet, 33, provided officers with a fake name, police said.

Both the driver of the car and Bennett were known to officers.

It is believed that Bennett provided officers with a fake name, since she had two active capiases for her arrest, police said.

As Bennett was being taken into custody, she began to shout profanities, according to police.

Officers then searched her car, which resulted in the discovery of drug paraphernalia. At that time, the driver of the car, 23-year-old Cassidy Squatrito, was also taken into custody, police said.

Squatrito was charged with hindering prosecution and possession of drug paraphernalia-non-marijuana related.

Bennett was charged with criminal impersonation, hindering prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia-non-marijuana related and disorderly conduct.